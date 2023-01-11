Nigerian cinema operators generated total revenue of N6.94 billion in 2022, against revenue of N4.74 billion in 2021.

This was disclosed by the National President of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) National President, Mr Opeyemi Ajayi, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The recovery post-pandemic: Ajayi added that Nigeria’s movie industry continues to lead the recovery in Africa post-COVID pandemic. He said:

“ The box office raked in N4.74 billion in 2021, N2.1 billion in 2020, N6.4 billion in 2019, and N5.98 billion in 2018.

“For 2022, the increase in average ticket price led to revenue growth and admissions remained flat in the previous year.

“Nigeria continues to lead a recovery in Africa, post COVID on the back of strong local industry. Also, Hollywood continues to focus on African content and engagement is very positive for the box office.

“We observed that “Black Panther” is on track to become the first N1bn movie.”

2023 outlook for cinemas: The CEAN President added that a 10 to 15 per cent increase in ticket price would potentially drive box office revenue in 2023 as he expected positive growth, by a minimum of 20 per cent as independent cinemas constituted 25 per cent of the market share at present.

He added that factors had been observed to drive growth in the new year as 5 cinemas were opened in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a minimum of 3 new locations were expected to open in the first half of 2023.

“This will be a positive addition to the box office. Collaborations between Hollywood and Nollywood on content are expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

”And with the breakout success of big Nollywood movies such as Brotherhood, Battle on Buka Street, and King of Thieves, to mention a few, 2023 is expected to have a larger budget movie and potential release outside the West African territory.”

He also noted the top 5 highest grossing Nollywood films in 2022 as Brotherhood, King of Thieves, Battle on Buka Street, Ijakumo and Passport and: Black Panther, Woman King, Dr Strange, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Adam for Hollywood.

What you should know: Nairametrics reported last October that a list by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria of every Nollywood movie that has a theatrical release has collectively grossed more than N800 million, with some of them even making more than double what others did.