A yet-to-be-identified woman has made a scene in a bank after the money (N600, 000) in her account disappeared.

In a viral video seen by Nairametrics, the woman was seen prancing the hall of the bank as she laments the disappearance of her money.

Protesting for the return of her money, she continued to cry out that she is yet to see the money.

She noted that when the money was in her house it was safe until she brought it to the bank.

She said in pidgin, ”money we I keep for house wey arm robber no come meet me, na here arm robber come take meet me? Make una release my money o. I never see am o. make una kill me o.”

Woman creates a scene in her bank after N600k miraculously disappeared from her account 😭

————————————————#Liquorose Issakaba Davido Mr Biggs Channels TV pic.twitter.com/ZBaHrHrRQP — Letstalk9jablog (@Letstalk9jablog) January 10, 2023

Similar events: Just a few months ago, a Nigerian man put on a similar show after his N1.5 million disappeared from his account.

In a video that went viral, the angry man climbed the banking counter, removed his shoes and clothes, and sat comfortably in protest to get his bank to return his money to his account.

This is a developing story…