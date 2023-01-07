The Federal Government has once again directed the temporary suspension of construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to ease movement on that axis for travelers and holidaymakers who are returning to their destinations after the yuletide season.

This was made known on Friday by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Umar Bakare, who announced the suspension and supervised the removal of crash barriers on the highway on the Kara Section.

Commuters have expressed frustration over the return of gridlock on that axis as the construction company, Julius Berger on Tuesday returned to the site to continue construction works between the popular Long Bridge and Kara bus stop on the Lagos-bound carriageway after leaving in December 2022.

Bakare who spoke to journalists after re-opening Section One of the highway to traffic stated that the measure was to give an opportunity to those returning from the end-of-the-year holiday to have a better motoring experience.

FG says contractor to return to the site on Monday

Bakare also explained that the contractors were able to carry out quick repairs till the early hours of Friday before removing the crash barriers in anticipation of a huge return journey of people over the weekend.

He noted that the contractors would resume on Monday, January 9, and complete work between Kara and Long Bridge within 20 days of resumption.

He said, ”Temporary repairs were done on some sections in December, and the contractors were able to further upgrade work on their short return in January. We understand and realize that there are still a lot of people who are still returning from their various journeys.

”To this extent, we have asked the contractor, after completing that section (Kara), to stop work and remove the barriers till the coming week for the completion of the other section between Long Bridge and Kara to the final layer.”

While assuring Nigerians that the government would make public announcements and always sensitize the public on the progress of work, the Controller urged for the patience of road users and lane discipline around construction zones, noting the government’s concerns about their welfare.

For catch up

Recall that on December 12, the Federal Government removed barriers on section one of the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project as part of the move to facilitate a better flow of vehicular traffic, especially this yuletide season.

Road users had on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to adopt more measures to reduce gridlock as contractors returned to the site after the festive season to resume construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.