Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has announced the exit of the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Ayokunle Ayoko from the Company’s employment.

This is contained in a disclosure signed by the Managing Director Mr Alaba Fagun, as seen by Nairametrics.

In the disclosure, Berger Paint’s board of directors appreciated Ayoko for his dedicated and exceptional services throughout his engagement and wished him more success in his future endeavours.

About Ayoko: Ayoko started his career as a legal officer at Synergy Attorneys in 2007.

In 2012, he was appointed board secretary to FBN Insurance Limited (now Sanlam Life Insurance Limited), FBN General Insurance Limited and FBN Insurance Brokers Limited.

Ayoko joined Berger Paints Nigeria as Company Secretary, Legal Adviser in 2018 and co-founded Kaizen Academy the same year.

Awards: Ayokunle Ayoko was listed in the 40 under 40 list of lawyers likely to shape the Nigerian legal profession at the 2019 ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards.

In 2020, he received the ‘Diligent 100’ Modern Governance Award by Diligent Corporation. He won the same award again in 2022 for the top 100 general counsels and corporate secretaries around the world.

In 2022, he was also listed in the 2022 Africa Forty Under Forty Awards by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ghana as well as received recognition in Global Governance and Diplomacy from the European School for Leadership Development.

Ayoko is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the International Bar Association.