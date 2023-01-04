Trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed today’s session with a gain of N34 billion in market capitalization, as bulls maintained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.12% to close at 51,657.56 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as NB led 21 gainers, with 12 losers topped by CHAMPION.

As of the close of the market on Wednesday, the stock market value stood at N28.13 trillion.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,657.56 points

Previous ASI: 51,595.66 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.12%

Market Cap: N 28.136trillion

Volume: 265.7million

Value: N13.5 billion

Deals: 4,156

NGX Top ASI gainers

NB up + 10.00% to close at N45.10

LIVINGTRUST 10.00up + % to close at N1.76

NAHCO up + 10.00% to close at N7.70

FCMB up + 9.97% to close at N3.86

FIDELITYBK up + 9.86% to close at N4.79

NGX Top ASI losers

CHAMPION down – 10.00% to close at N4.95

UNITYBNK down – 6.78% to close at N0.55

UBA down – 3.61% to close at N8.00

JAIZBANK down – 3.33% to close at N0.87

CHIPLC down – 2.99% to close at N0.65

Top 3 by Volume

BUACEMENT – 101,653,798

TRANSCORP – 32,770,095

ACCESSCORP – 22,955,773

Top 3 by Value

BUACEMENT – N9,851,327,558

AIRTELAFRI – N2,086,158,676

GTCO – N284,427,875