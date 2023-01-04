A Federal High Court sitting in Garki, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dismissed allegations of false declaration of assets against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Yakubu Mahmood.

The court also barred the Department of State Security (DSS), the Nigerian Police and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) from investigating Yakubu over his valid assets declaration.

Reliefs sought by the plaintiff

In a move which many Nigerians viewed as part of plans to scuttle the 2023 general election and remove the INEC Chairman, an originating summon filed by one Siomadina Uzoamaka against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Yakubu, the claimant sought, among other things, an order of mandatory injunction directing and compelling the INEC Chairman to step down pending the investigation and consideration of the various allegations against him by the various law enforcement agencies.

The plaintiff also sought an order of court stopping the Yakubu from holding or assuming any public office for a period of 10 years.

In his response to the allegation, Professor Yakubu gave the court several exhibits to show the sources of money for the purchase of the properties that the plaintiff alleged were illegally acquired and insisted that his assets declaration was validly done.

Judge says INEC Chairman’s action lawful, valid

Delivering judgment, Justice Maryam Hassan found that the declaration of assets by Professor Yakubu was lawful, valid, and in compliance with the law and that he cannot be investigated by any of the security agencies listed by the claimant.

The Court declined to grant any of the 14 prayers of the claimant, declaring that the INEC Chairman cannot be removed over “fabricated” allegations of false assets declaration.

The judge, therefore, dismissed the claims of the claimant and allowed the counter-claim of the defendant.