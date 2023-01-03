The McCain Fellowship for Freedom will bring together a cohort of young leaders from around the world to the United States of America for an exchange programme.

Since 2019, the McCain Fellowship for Freedom (MFF) has been bringing young leaders from around the world to the United States for an exchange with policymakers, thought leaders, American entrepreneurs, and others to gain insights and build networks critical to fostering resilient democracies rooted in economic freedom.

The MFF fosters peer-to-peer learning, targeted training, and the development of a new generation of political changemakers who are working to build more inclusive, transparent, and resilient democracies powered by free markets.

About the Programme: The Fellowship honours the spirit and legacy of Senator John McCain, a passionate advocate of democracy around the world and former Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, who believed that “free markets are not possible without free people.”

Through this program, these emerging leaders will be brought into IRI’s global network across more than 100 countries, leveraging their training and contacts to catalyze their contributions to free societies.

The Fellows will complete Leadership Enhancement Action Plans (LEAPs) to inform their personal goals as part of the exchange to the United States. Upon their return home, IRI facilitates opportunities for the Fellows to stay connected with past, current, and future McCain Fellows. Through this ongoing engagement, they will sustain their participation in IRI’s global network of transformational young leaders committed to democratic and economic openness in their countries.

The eligibility criteria: Rising leaders between the ages of 21 and 40 who are committed to the promotion of political and economic freedom in their countries.

Not a U.S. citizen

Proficient in English

Possesses robust experience in politics, government and/or private sector, with a preference for individuals with cross-sectoral experience;

Demonstrates a proven history of and passion for advocating for democratic and free market reform;

Maintains a position of authority and leadership within their current career and community.

Leaders with a track record of leadership and accomplishment in challenging environments.

Leaders who embody the potential for transformational impact in their organizations, institutions and communities.

Details on how to apply: You may commence application here. The deadline for the 2023 application is January 20, 2023.