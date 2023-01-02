Active subscriptions for telecommunications services across the mobile networks of MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile rose to 218.6 million in November 2022.

This is according to the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The data shows that the increase was driven largely by MTN, which recorded the highest gain of 3.1 million subscriptions in the month.

In total, the 4 GSM operators recorded a combined 4.2 million increase in subscriptions in November as the country’s active mobile subscription database stood at 214.3 million in October.

Teledensity growth: With the growth recorded by the operators, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also jumped from 112.47% in October to 114.07% in November 2022. According to NCC, the teledensity is calculated based on a population estimate of 190 million.

How the telcos fared: The NCC’s statistics show that MTN, which is the largest operator by subscriber number, gained 3.1 million new subscriptions in November. This brought its total active customer database to 86.4 million from the 83.2 million it recorded in October.

Airtel added 713,865 new subscriptions in the month under review but the gain was not enough to displace Glo from the second position in terms of subscription numbers. The telco’s active customer database rose to 59.3 million at the end of November from 58.6 million in October.

Glo also recorded a 312,274 increase in subscriptions in the month to maintain its position as the second-largest operator. The new activations on the network brought Glo’s total subscriptions to 59.9 million from the 59.6 million it recorded in October.

In November, 9mobile paused its losing streak as it gained new subscriptions for the first time in several months. The company’s subscriptions database increased by 69,812 to 12.8 in the month under review.