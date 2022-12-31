The Nigerian Government has clarified its position on the salary review discussion stating that it is only reviewing “Remunerations and Emoluments”.

This was disclosed in a statement by Labour Minister, Chris Ngige the on Friday evening.

The Minister stated that the affected workers for remunerations are civil servants.

PSC recommendations: The statement stated that the Presidential Committee on salaries (PCS) received recommendations for the review of allowances to MDAs. They said:

“The PSC through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) received recommendations for review of all allowances of many Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

” Because the salary component is not being reviewed for now by the committee, it addressed the allowances component of the requests including the peculiar allowances for Federal Civil Servants amongst others.

An allowance component: The Labour Ministry added that Remuneration and Emolument are earned allowance components, citing FG can’t engage in salary review without consulting Unions.

“In Labour parlance as par payment for compensation for work done, Remuneration or Emolument is made up of a salary component and earned allowance component.

“Therefore, the FG through the PCS could not have engaged in the review of salaries without involving the workers through their Unions, represented by The Nigeria Labour Congress9 NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

Cushioning inflation: The Ministry stated it is hopeful for a remuneration review process, citing it will help cushion the debilitating effects of spiralling inflation.

“The Minister made it clear to the press corps that it is still a work in progress and that the end-product of this review of allowances will be submitted to Mr President for consideration and final approval”

” It’s hoped that this rightful step which the Federal Government had embarked upon on compassionate grounds without any prodding or threat to strike will help cushion the debilitation effects of spiralling inflation, especially that which affects food and energy prices”.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported this week that the Labour Minister, Chris Ngige said it will disclose its position on the salary review discussion from 2023, citing the Presidential Committee on Salaries is working hand-in-hand with the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission.

Working on a review: Ngige noted that the Presidential Committee on Salaries is reviewing the current salary scale, as it is mandated by the Act establishing them to fix salaries and wages.

“Yes, I am saying that the Presidential Committee on Salaries is working hand-in-hand with the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission. The commission is mandated by the Act establishing them to fix salaries, wages, and emoluments in not only the public service.

“If you want their assistance and you are in the private sector, they will also assist you. They have what is called the template for remuneration, for compensation. As we enter the new year government will make some pronouncements in that direction.”