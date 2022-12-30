The young Entrepreneurship and Leadership Programme has announced the launch of the YELP programme with support from Liveable.

YELP is for talented and aspirational young people in manufacturing and commerce from Nigeria, Nairobi, and Kampala who will be introduced to a course of study that will help them develop their leadership and entrepreneurship skills.

These are individuals who aspire to solve Africa’s problems relating to efficient and sustainable living in the next three to five years by starting businesses as entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, or leaders of nonprofit organizations.

The program seeks to ensure that ambitious and committed people can solve a problem that has seemed almost impossible to solve.

Although the primary location of engagement is in Lagos, Nigeria, interested candidates living outside Lagos should apply.

Programme Track

Year 1-2 Technical and self-leadership training plus hands-on, engaging work.

Year 2-3 Team Leadership, Project Ownership and Industry Mentorship.

Year 4-5 Business creation support in partnership with our investor network.

The Selection Criteria

The program is for young people who are passionate and committed to solving a major problem related to Africa in the next 5 years, even if they are not actively solving it yet.

Graduates from a university in any course with either formal, informal or volunteer experience

Available Roles

The roles are for entrepreneurial leaders to enable them to express their problem-solving and leadership skills.

These roles include but are not limited to marketing (digital and traditional, content & copywriting, social media, community management, media production, etc), Business operations (real estate management, project management accounting/finance, etc), Business Development (B2c Sales, B2B Sales, Partnerships, Product design & development, product management, etc.) and Technology (coding).

Programme Benefits/Remuneration

YELPers get a competitive salary and performance bonus in year 1. They would also have the opportunity to branch out to build a business and will be able to apply to get funding support.

Application and interview timeline

Interested persons by start by applying here. See the timeline below for your information-

Applications close on the 8th of January, 2023.

Interviews will be held on the 22nd of January, 2023.

Offer letters and acceptance will be between the 20th of January, 2023 to the 24th of January, 2023.