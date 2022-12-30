Today’s trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) floor closed with a gain of N518 billion in market capitalization.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.89% to close at 51,251.06 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as CAVERTON led 21 gainers, with 17 losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N27.9 trillion. Year to date, the stock market has advanced by 8,534.62 basis points or 19.9%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,251.06 points

Previous ASI: 50,300 points

Percentage Day Change: 1.89%

% Y-t-D: 19.9%

Market Cap: N 27.915 trillion

Volume: 890.6million

Value: N7.35 billion

Deals: 3,566

NGX Top ASI gainers

CAVERTON up + 10.00% to close at N0.99

PRESCO up + 10.00% to close at N137.50

AIRTELAFRI up + 9.78% to close at N1635.00

CWG up + 9.78% to close at N1.01

MORISON up + 9.60% to close at N2.17

NGX Top ASI losers

ROYALEX down – 9.40% to close at N1.06

FIDSON down – 8.16% to close at N9.00

UACN down – 7.66% to close at N10.25

MBENEFIT down – 6.90% to close at N0.27

ETI down – 6.19% to close at N10.60

Top 3 by Volume

SOVRENINS – 523,925,840

ACCESSCORP – 176,540,901

STERLNBANK – 39,832,624

Top 3 by Value

PRESCO – N1,611,074,853

ACCESSCORP – N1,518,282,976

GEREGU – N 1,491,760,452