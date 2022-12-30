Following his controversial exit from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr running till 2025.

The 38-year-old’s contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated in November following his bombshell interview where he openly criticized the club and its owners and said he felt betrayed.

The new contract: Al-Nassr confirmed the ‘historic contract’ via a club statement which reads as follows:

“The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Al-Nasr Club, Mr Musli Al Muammar, signed a historic contract with football star Cristiano Ronaldo in the Spanish capital, Madrid. The contract extends until 2025 AD. The player will wear No. 7 with his club Al-Nasr.

“Mr Musli Al Muammar confirmed that this deal is more than just writing a new historical chapter. This player is a higher example for all athletes and youth in the world, and with his presence in Al Nasr, we will move forward to achieve more success for the Saudi club and sports, and future generations.

“The player also expressed that he is eager to experience a new football league in a different country. The vision with which Al-Nasr Club operates is very inspiring, and I am excited to join my teammates. Let’s help the team together to achieve more success.”

Biggest football contract: The contract signed by the Portuguese star and the Saudi Arabian side is the biggest contract in the history of football where he will be earning a base salary of $ 75 million per year which can rise to $ 200 million per year including commercial opportunities and other incentives.

Excited new career phase: Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to try out a new league as he confirmed his transfer to the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr in a statement:

“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success”.