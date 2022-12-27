Following the killing of Bolanle Raheem by a policeman on Christmas day, the presidential candidates of the APC, Labour, PDP, and NNPP have called for a speedy investigation into her killing. They also demanded immediate reforms in the Nigerian Police.

This was disclosed in separate statements by Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

An end to Police Brutality: Peter Obi noted that her killing would have been avoided if Nigeria had a well-trained and professional police officer that will not engage in police brutality. He said:

“I am shocked by the mindless killing of Mrs Bolanle Raheem by a trigger-happy policeman on a Christmas day. Her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family. As I’ve always said, a well-trained and professional police officer will not engage in police brutality.

“Her killing, and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to trigger-happy policemen, is the reason why I will embark on immediate and intrusive security sector reform and governance (SSRG). Relatedly, we must improve the functioning and effectiveness of the police by strengthening their civilian oversight as well as increasing their strength, materiel, financial allocation, and enhanced professional training. Our national policing strength must be relative to our national population and meet global standards .

Speedy investigations: Rabiu Kwankwaso called for speedy investigations and the need to usher sanity into the Nigerian Police, he said:

“The murder of Mrs Bolanle Raheem by a trigger-happy policeman underscores the need to bring thorough sanity into the Nigerian Police Force. Police officers should be the first layer of protection for citizens and shouldn’t be consistently caught being the opposite.

“I urge the police and other concerned authorities to ensure speedy and effective action on the matter. I also condole with Mrs Raheem’s family, friends and the Nigerian Bar Association on this unfortunate loss.

Bola Tinubu urged the Inspector General of Police and other responsible authorities to ensure speedy justice in the matter, he added the Police must “demonstrate even greater dedication to the nationwide implementation of measures designed to uphold professionalism within the force.”

Future deterrent: Atiku Abubakar of the PDP noted that an investigation into her killing will serve as a deterrent to the incidents of the irresponsible shooting of innocent citizens.

“The shooting of Bolanle Raheem by a police officer is heartbreaking and stands condemned. This latest shooting calls to attention the urgent need for Police reforms that will sanitise the Force and bring it in line with best policing practices.

“I call on the police authorities and the Justice system to expedite action on the matter, as justice delayed is justice denied. This will serve as a deterrent to the incidents of the irresponsible shooting of innocent citizens by law enforcement agents.

What you should know: The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, issued condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem who was shot dead by a police officer in Ajah on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The Police revealed the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police.

The CP equally directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for in-depth investigation.

He agreed that such incidents have become too much. A similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago.

He however stated that the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement beyond this incident in a bid to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents.