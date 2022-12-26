At the current implementation rate of the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025), Nigeria will require more Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to achieve the target of 70% broadband penetration by 2025.

Interestingly, more companies have been showing interest in operating in this segment of the telecommunications industry lately.

This year alone, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed over 40 new Internet Service Providers (ISPs), including Elon Musk’s Starlink. The new licensees have brought the total number of ISPs in the country to 238 as of December this year, even as more are expected in the coming year.

Suffice it to clarify that the ISPs, operating in their license domain differently from the mobile network operators, are serving mainly corporate organizations and homes, as opposed to the likes of MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, who are targeting the entire spectrum of internet users in the country.

It is, therefore, not surprising that while the MNOs are having over 150 million active subscriptions, the ISPs are counting hundreds of thousands of subscribers. As of Q3 2022, the total connected subscribers of the ISPs stood at 415,099, according to the data released by the NCC. However, only 49% of these subscribers, 204,810, were active.

While some of the newly licensed ISPs are yet to commence business, NCC’s data for Q3 2022, reveals the position of 102 active ISPs in terms of customer number and points of presence in the country.

Below are the top 10 ISPs in Nigeria based on their number of active subscribers as of Q3 2022.

10. Dotmac Technologies Ltd

Established in 2008 as an ICT company with a wide range of services, Dotmac Technologies Ltd is one of the leading Internet Service Providers covering Lagos and Abuja. The company is delivering broadband internet via Fiber to the Home Technology.

As of Q3 2022, its connected customers stood at 1,968, however, 1,608 of them were active. The company had 27 points of presence in both Lagos and Abuja.

9. Radical Technology Network Ltd

Radical Technology Network Ltd is a Nigerian ISP with its head office in Lagos and presence in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Onitsha. Over the years, the company has ensured the highest levels of customer responsiveness and service quality. This trait has earned it a long-standing relationship with its customers and made it one of the most reliable ISPs in Nigeria.

A total of 2,641 customers were subscribing to the ISP’s service as of Q3 2022, while 1,945 of them were active. The company had 6 points of presence.

8. Cobranet Limited

Launched in 2003, Cobranet Limited is rated as a leading Internet Service and data provider in Nigeria. The company provides every segment of Nigerian society with a reliable and secure Internet Service and Data management solution for the digital universe.

Cobranet currently offers corporate internet plans for organizations and medium-sized businesses over a state-of-the-art -radio network in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt as well as residential plans. As of Q2 2022, the company had 3,609 subscribers and all of them are active, thus achieving 100% customer activeness. The company had a presence in 85 locations.

7. Cyberspace Network Limited

Cyberspace was founded in 1995 and commenced operation the same year as a wholly-owned Nigerian Company. With a mission to provide excellent value-added ICT services and cutting-edge networking solutions, the company has been able to distinguish itself as a complete network and software solution provider in the industry with its state-of-the-art and world-class internet protocol(IP) infrastructure.

In 2014, the company deployed its 4G LTE network infrastructure with a promise to deliver 10x more speed, mobility, and security to its customers. According to NCC’s database, Cyberspace as of Q3 2022, had 4,260 connected customers and all of them were actively subscribed. The ISP is present in 138 locations across Nigeria.

6. Suburban Broadband Ltd

Suburban Broadband Ltd is a next-generation multimedia service provider with fibre optics networks in major cities in Nigeria, including Lagos and Abuja. Its products include subscription access to premium content, TV, Internet, and Voice services, as well as connected homes, security, and utility management solutions.

The company had 6,354 connected customers and 4,349 were active. It had only 6 points of presence.

5. VDT Communications

VDT is a licensed Private Network service provider specializing in the provision of Enterprise-Wide Area Network (WAN) and Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) link connectivity using Fiber Optic and Wireless Communication infrastructure and access networks. VDT is a Broadband communication service provider to corporate organizations with leased Fiber Optic trunks to the thirty-six (36) states in Nigeria and the FCT, where they have 59 Point-Of-Presence (POP) and a complement of technical support staffers.

According to the NCC’s data, as of Q3 2022, VDT had 12,767 connected subscribers with 7, 294 active users.

4. IPNX

ipNX occupies the third position in terms of customer numbers among licensed ISPs in Nigeria. The company is one of the country’s fastest-growing ISPs, serving a multitude of needs across enterprises, small businesses, and residents with innovative, world-class services.

As a pioneer and a leading Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) operator in Nigeria, IPNX as of Q3 this year had 18,068 connected subscribers, while 13, 104 of those customers were active. Its points of presence were in 53 locations.

3 . Astramix Limited

Astramix Limited is a provider of fast and reliable uninterruptible data and internet broadband. The company says it uses first-class communication technology and has the most reliable, uninterruptible, and efficient top-of-the-range data solutions in the market.

With Grade A brands as its exclusive sources of airtime, hardware, and technology, the ISP is expanding its markets and operational bases to provide uninterrupted connectivity specifically to Nigeria’s Business and Private sectors.

Astamix which was number 4 in the Q2 ranking of the ISPs jumped to number 3 as it gained more active customers. As of Q3 2022, its connected customers stood at 15,040, and all of them were actively connected. The company had 5 points of presence.

2. Tizeti

Tizeti provides high-speed broadband internet to Residences, businesses, Events, and Conferences and deploys public Wi-fi Hotspots at locations across Africa. The company is leveraging the large wireless capacity available with Wi-fi and plummeting the cost of solar panels to create a low CAPEX/OPEX network of owned & operated towers to offer disruptive, customer-friendly pricing for unlimited internet service right across Africa.

According to NCC’s database, the company is the second-largest ISP in Nigeria in terms of the subscriber number. Tizeti’s total connected subscribers as of Q3 2022 were 39, 410 while 18,243 of those customers were active. The ISP had points of presence in 131 locations.

1. Spectranet

With wide a wide margin ahead of others in terms of active subscribers, Spectranet remained the number one ISP in Nigeria with the largest customer base. Licensed in 2009 to promote Internet services across Nigeria, Spectranet was among the first Internet Service Providers to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria and aims to be a leader in the Internet Services space.

The latest data on the NCC’s website shows that this company had the largest number of connected and active customers out of all the ISPs licensed by the NCC. While the company has 287, 075 connected customers, its active customers stood at 115,103. The company had a point of presence in 648 locations across Nigeria.