Earlier today, The Federal Government reportedly suspended, indefinitely, the operations of Twitter, the microblogging and social networking service, in Nigeria.

Twitter had earlier deleted a tweet made by President Muhammadu Buhari stating that the President’s tweet violated its rules.

The deleted tweet partly stated:

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War,

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Twitter deleted it as the platform has zero-tolerance for violence or tweets that may seem to threaten violence against a group of people.

Implications of the FG’s Twitter suspension on Nigerian Users

The suspension of Twitter in Nigeria means that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will have to block Twitter’s IP addresses from all its users in Nigeria. They could also delete the site from their DNS servers so that when people try to connect with it, they will be told that that site does not exist.

Since it is not a total internet shutdown, people can still use a VPN service to access restricted sites.

More details about this will follow in subsequent articles…