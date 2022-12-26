Applications for the Eiffel Programme of Excellence scholarship are open until January 10, 2023.

The scholarship is offered by the French government and is open to all international applicants from all around the world.

It is the most prestigious scholarship offered by the Government of France for students to pursue either a Master, PhD or Doctoral Degree program from any university in France. It is fully financed by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The scholarship is set to award approximately 500 scholars. All academic fields of study are available in all universities in France and no application fee is required.

Eligibility Criteria

International students from any nationality are eligible.

Applicants for a Master’s should not be more than 25 years, while those for a PhD should be up to 30 years.

In most French universities, you can get admission without IELTS & TOEFL.

Duration of the Eiffel Scholarship

Maximum of 12 Months for Master M1 Level

Maximum of 24 Months for Master M2 Level

Maximum of 36 Months

For Masters Level

Full tuition fee

A monthly allowance for living expenses

A monthly stipend

One International return round airfare ticket from your home country to France

Cultural activities

Housing allowance

For PhD. Level

A monthly allowance for living expenses

A monthly stipend

One International return round airfare ticket from your home country to France

Cultural activities

Housing allowance

Areas of Study for Science and Technology

Biology and Health

Ecological Transition

Mathematics and Digital

Engineering Sciences

For Humanities and Social Sciences

History, French language, and civilization

Law and political science

Economics and management

Timeline

Deadline for the reception of applications by Campus France: January 10, 2023 .

Publication of results: April 3, 2023

How to Apply

Applying for this scholarship is via the institution. Here are the steps:

Contact Campus France here

Learn about the procedures and deadlines for submitting an application

Contact the international relations department of a French institution via its website, by e-mail, or by telephone.

Ensure you choose the school or university that best fits your plans for studying in France.

After the institution accepts your application for the Eiffel scholarship, it will submit it via the dedicated Campus France website.