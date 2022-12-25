The Nigerian Exchange closed positive as the bull ruled over the bear during the trading week that ended on 23rd December 2022.

The NGX ASI and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.79% to close the week at 49,706.09 and N27.074 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher except for NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which closed flat.

Top gainers

The top five gainers for the week are highlighted as follows:

THOMAS WYATT NIG. PLC: THOMASWY closed its last trading day Friday, at N0.81 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. As the biggest gainer for the week, it recorded a 42.11% increase week on week.

The company began the year with a share price of N0.35 and has since gained 131% on that price valuation,

The company is into manufacturing and distribution of school exercise books, hardcover notebooks and pads, drawing books, envelopes, etc

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC: ROYALEX closed its last trading day at N0.98 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to gain 16.67% for the week.

It began the year with a share price of N0.88 and has since gained 11.4% on that price valuation

Royal Exchange offers insurance that covers general insurance, health insurance and life assurance as well as banking products and services for asset management, credit financing and microfinancing.

CHAMPION BREW. PLC: CHAMPION closed its last trading day at N4.70 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange gaining 14.63% during the week.

It began the year with a share price of N2.35 and has since gained 100% on that price valuation

Champion Breweries Plc is an established brewery in Nigeria manufacturing Champion Lager Beer and Champ Malta as well as a selection of non-alcoholic beverages.

ARDOVA PLC: ARDOVA closed its last trading day) at N18.80 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange gaining 12.57% during the week.

It began the year with a share price of N13.00 and has since gained 44.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 20th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders ca

ARDOVA PLC, formerly known as Forte, is Nigeria’s indigenous and integrated energy company involved in the distribution of petroleum products. It markets petroleum products in the country including fuels, production chemicals, lubricants, greases and power generation for automobiles, aircraft, machines and equipment.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC: CUSTODIAN closed its last trading day at N5.95 per share to reflect an 11.21% increase week on week.

It began the year with a share price of N7.90 but has since lost 24.7% off that price valuation.

Custodian Investment Plc formerly Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc is an investment holding company in Nigeria offering insurance and reassurance solutions for life and non-life cover.

Top Losers

The top five decliners for the year are summarized as follows:

UPDC PLC: UPDC closed its last trading day at N0.91 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to lose 8.08% of its price week on week.

It began the year with a share price of N1.19 but has since lost 23.5% off that price valuation,

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust which invests in the property market in Nigeria.

P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC: PZ closed its last trading day at N11.40 per share on the NGX to lose 8.06% of its share price week on week.

It began the year with a share price of N6.10 and has since gained 86.9% on that price valuation.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc manufactures and sells a range of consumer products and home appliances in Nigeria.

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC: MBENEFIT closed its last trading day at N0.27 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to lose 6.90% during the week.

It began the year with a share price of N0.33 but has since lost 18.2% off that price valuation.

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc is a general and life insurance company in Nigeria providing services for underwriting and risk management as well as retail and microfinance banking.

R T BRISCOE PLC: RTBRISCOE closed its last trading day at N0.27 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to lose 6.90% of its share price for the week.

It began the year with a share price of N0.20 and has since gained 35% on that price valuation.

R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) PLC sells and services motor Toyota vehicles and industrial equipment such as forklifts, generators, and compressors. The company further provides property development, project management and real estate services through its affiliated company Briscoe Properties Limited.

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC: NEIMETH closed its last trading day at N1.35 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to lose 6.90% of its share price for the week.

It began the year with a share price of N1.75 but has since lost 22.9% off that price valuation.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc is the resultant company from the management buyout of the 60% equity holding of Pfizer Inc. in Pfizer Products Plc. The company had operated in Nigeria for 40 years, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing Pfizer brands of pharmaceutical and veterinary products in tablets, capsules, ointment/cream, powder, injectables, and oral liquid forms.