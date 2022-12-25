The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to commence the rehabilitation of roads in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area (LGA), Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ifako-Ijaye/Ojokoro Local Council Development Area and Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area under the Slum Regeneration Plan of the state government.

This was announced by the General Manager of Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Tpl. Ajibike Shomade, at the inaugural stakeholders’ engagement, held with community leaders at the agency’s office in Ikeja, stating that the meeting was aimed at intimating community leaders of the government’s decision to rehabilitate some roads within the 4 LGAs.

Community leaders to take ownership of the roads,

Shomade said, “There will still be a bigger stakeholders’ engagement that will be organized by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development but this one is to get you informed and acquainted with the plan to rehabilitate some blighted areas in your communities.’’

She stated further that the communities were selected based on LASURA’s community need assessment, people in the area and individual requests for their communities to be upgraded.

She said, “LASURA has received over 50 requests for community upgrades out of which your communities have been picked, I want to appeal to all our leaders within the project area to educate their people to take ownership of the roads after completion and protect them from destruction and abuse.’’

The Director, Project Development, Engr. Dapo Onafuwa, while delivering the overview of the project congratulated the communities selected for the government intervention, saying, “Having a road built in your area is a big deal, there are so many areas that need government intervention and support.’’

He said, “Once these roads are built you should take responsibility for them, you must realize that it is your duty to protect them. There is no legacy more than the road and it is the first stage of development, once you have good access roads all other forms of development become easy.’’

Honourable Mojeed Fatai, a Lagos State House of Assembly Member representing Ibeju-Lekki Constituency, appreciated the management of LASURA and Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the intervention in blighted areas.

He also congratulated the communities selected for upgrades and urged members of the communities to go all out and vote again in the 2023 general elections for Mr. Governor in appreciation of his good works in Lagos State.

The roads to be rehabilitated

The streets earmarked for rehabilitation include Market Street, Gentry Street, Willoughby Street and Bornu Way in Oyingbo; Oremeji Street, Obadiah/Alhaji Yinusa Street and Ajayi Olaiya Street/Link Road to Lagos Jetty in Bariga; Famuyiwa Street, Taiwo Street and Aina Ajayi Street in Ojokoro; Baale Ikota Street and Kajola Road in Ibeju Lekki as well as Adepegba Street, Ifako-Ijaiye.