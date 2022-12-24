The festive period often comes with a lot of spending, part of which is spending on call cards and data. Being a period of felicitations, people will always want to make more calls and send messages using data, thus spending more money on communications.

But there are ways to cut costs even as the urge to call more and do more with data becomes irresistible. One such way is to leverage available promotions across the various networks to get cheaper tariff plans.

Already, all the mobile network operators, MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile currently have some special plans offering subscribers mouth-watering bonuses in data and airtime. Nairametrics takes a look at some of these offers across the networks. They are:

MTN YafunYafun

This tariff plan rewards New MTN customers with lots of benefits after registering and activating a new SIM. Once you buy, register and activate a new SIM, you will be able to enjoy the following benefits of the plan:

700% bonus on every recharge of N100 and above: 400% of the bonus will be used for National Voice and SMS, WHILE 300% of the bonus will be used for Data on all websites etc.

N1000 SIM Activation bonus: N800 for National calls/SMS and N200 for ALL Data activities

100% Data Bonus on SELECT Data activations.

Free 10MB Monthly Data Bonus on the First recharge or First Call of the month.

To activate MTN YafunYafun, simply buy a new SIM, register and activate it and then select MTN YafunYafun tariff plan from the USSD Menu that will be displayed. However, if you fail to choose a tariff plan, you will be activated on the YafunYafun plan by default.

MTN Awuf4U

The Awuf4U on MTN is an offer that rewards you with a 500% airtime bonus on every recharge from N100 above or 350% on every recharge between N1 and N99. The five times offer is available to all MTN Prepaid and Postpaid customers.

To get the Awufu4U offer, simply recharge using the special code *888*PIN#, VTU or via the MoMo channel.

Glo BEREKETE 10X

Glo recently upgraded its BEREKETE++ tariff plan to what is now known as Glo BEREKETE 10X, which comes fully loaded with even more bountiful voice and data benefits. What you get on the plan includes:

N1,000 Joining Bonus for all New Customers, which can be used for ALL-NET calls and data. The bonus is given one-off after activating a new Glo SIM with a minimum of N100 recharge and making your first call.

10X Bonus (400% for Voice & 500% for Data) on all recharges, this can be used for ALL-NET calls and data.

Special Extra Data Bonus on the first recharge of the month (N100 and above) for 6 months from the date of joining Glo Network.

Up to 100% Bonus on Data Plan Purchases for 4 months.

This plan is the default tariff plan for new customers. However, existing Glo customers can also enjoy BEREKETE 10X benefits when they dial *777# (please note that existing customers are not eligible for the one-off welcome bonus).

Glo 22X

Glo 22X is another plan which rewards Glo subscribers with amazing data and voice benefits every time they recharge their line. The plan allows you to satisfy your browsing and talking needs from the same recharge.

All existing prepaid customers, who have not used their line for consecutive 30 days will get a 22X benefit once they recharge their lines with N100 or more. The customer doesn’t need to dial any USSD code to migrate.

What this means is that you will enjoy:

Up to 5GB FREE data every month for 3 months.

A whopping 22 times value (2,200%) on every N100 recharge to call all networks.

Airtel SmartTalk 2.0

Airtel SmartTALK 2.0 is a prepaid plan that allows subscribers to enjoy the best flat tariff. Offers on this plan include:

Call all networks in Nigeria at 12.26k/sec (from the very 1st second). N10 will be charged on your first call of the day.

Special Data offer for Smart Talk 2.0 allows you to buy 1.5GB for N500, valid for 7 days.

How to activate: simply dial *315# for the voice offer and *141*505# for data.

9mobile Moreflex Plus

9mobile is also offering its customers some exciting deals through its Moreflex Plus bundle options. The bundles include:

Moreflex Plus 500, which offers 500MB data and N1000 for voice calls at N500. This plan has 7 days validity and can be activated by dialling *320*1*1#.

Moreflex Plus 1000 offers you 1·5GB data and N2000 airtime for calls. It has 14 days validity and costs N1000. This can be activated by dialling *320*1*2#.

Moreflex Plus 2000 offers 3GB data and N4000 airtime with 30 days validity. This plan costs N2,000 and can be activated with *320*1*3#.