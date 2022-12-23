The holiday season is, indeed, a time to relax and unwind with family and friends. But besides the unwinding and relaxation, it is also a great time to plan your career goals for the coming new year.

Making the most of your Christmas vacation to plan your 2023 career goals will help you find a new perspective for your career and business.

This article will examine how the holiday season can be utilized to set your professional goals better for the new year.

Have informal career discussions at your office parties

Christmas parties at work can be a great time and place to informally and in an impromptu manner discuss important career decisions you want to see happen in your life with your superiors. Although it’s a social gathering, work-related issues need to be kept to a minimum. Audrey Daniel, an HR Director at Flosmart Energy, said:

“ Christmas parties at work can be an ideal event to set up an impromptu discussion with your superiors regarding key career decisions you’d like to see happening in your life. Perhaps you want a change of department or a new role altogether. ”

She added that it could be worthwhile to smuggle that discussion into some chat with your bosses over drinks at a Christmas party. That way, you’re more likely to get a quick and friendly response than when you send them an email.

Send Christmas greetings to initiate career conversations

Most people tend to become overly busy as the months pass by and end up losing touch with those who are important in their careers.

However, the Christmas season offers the opportunity to rekindle relationships with people who have fallen off your radar through Christmas messages, which may serve as a springboard for talking about your career. Anthony Uwadiae, a Partner at UHY Maaji and Co., suggested that job seekers should do the following:

“ Create a mailing list for holiday cards while keeping their 2023 professional aspirations in mind. Find people who can help you with your goals, such as alumni, leaders in the industry, and contacts in other organizations. Remind them to keep you in mind if positions as they become available .”

The point is that it is never too late to get back into the fold with people you may have drifted away from in the hectic year.

Generally explore clever ways of getting people who matter to your career as close to you as possible, as you might need them one day.

Use the holiday for personal reflection

Kennedy Nnaji, a Career Coach / HR Generalist at a Microfinance bank suggests using the holidays for personal reflection. He said:

“ Use the Christmas break to think back on your professional development and make plans. The days or weeks you currently have off from work may be just what you need to revitalize your career.

“ If it’s long overdue, consider whether you’re prepared for a career change, career advancement, or promotion. Ask yourself if you need a pay raise if you are generally satisfied with your achievements. If not, what steps do you need to take to upgrade your skill set.”

These are all important questions that require thoughtful consideration.

Use the holiday break to rework your CV and LinkedIn profile

Kennedy further stressed the need for job seekers to modify their CVs, noting that, “as the year is coming to a close, you may generally want to reflect on your accomplishments, skills and generally anything you have done, which can be reflected in your CV through an update. You can also speak to a CV revamp specialist to help get the job done professionally.”

Network at end-of-year events

It is not uncommon to have a lot of events occurring this season. For instance, in Lagos, and Nigeria in general, the end of the year is often characterised by fairs and events such as tech fairs, HR boot camps, Carol nights, entertainment events hosted by telcos, banks, corporate events etc. Stephen Bamidele, the HR Director of a global NGO in Lagos said:

“End-of-year events will allow one to network with like minds in an informal setting. That way, you can make friends with new people and establish a business relationship.”