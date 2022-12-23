Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, said the microblogging site will soon roll out ‘view count’.

The feature will allow Twitter users to know how many people have seen their tweets, even without engaging them.

While this feature is currently default for video content on the platform, tweet impressions can only be measured through likes, retweets, and comments.

Why it is necessary: According to Musk, this feature became expedient to show that the platform is alive as many users only view content on Twitter without engaging. He said:

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. It shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply, or like, as those are public actions.”

Crypto search feature: The latest announcement followed the rollout on Thursday of another feature that lets users search for listed company stocks and cryptocurrency prices.

Explaining how the feature works, Twitter said:

“When you Tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results. Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols.

“You can also search for symbols directly, without clicking on a link within a Tweet. Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search (QQQ or $QQQ). In the coming weeks, we’ll refine the user experience and expand our coverage of symbols.”

Musk also commended the new feature, describing it as “one of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter.”