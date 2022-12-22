The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) today, announced an N5.5billion grant to 22 universities and institutions of higher learning across Nigeria of 250million Naira each towards infrastructure projects under its ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme (TEGS).

This will bring to 30, the number of tertiary education institutions benefitting from various ASR Africa education interventions in Nigeria. Prior to this announcement, about 8 Universities had benefitted from the ASR Africa TEGS Scheme – with some of the projects nearing completion.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of ASR Africa and BUA Group, said: “At ASR Africa, we believe in Africa’s capacity to leapfrog the development divide through the SDGs. Good, quality investments in education are one of the ways through which we can achieve that. This is why education remains one of the three focal areas for ASR Africa’s interventions in Nigeria, and Africa and our investments in infrastructure for tertiary institutions are showing good promise.”

Announcing the selected institutions, Ubon Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa said that the 22 beneficiary institutions for the 5.5 billion Naira ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants were chosen across Nigeria, based on carefully selected criteria. According to Udoh, “the next phase under our grants framework would be project selection and development of mutual accountability frameworks with respective universities. We expect this phase to commence in the coming weeks.”

The select institutions which include Federal, State, and Privately owned Universities are Bayero University Kano; Adamawa State University; Federal University of Technology Owerri; Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun; Nigerian Law School (Lagos); University of Uyo; University of Lagos; University of Jos; Federal College of Education Technology, Gusau; Federal University Lokoja; Nasarawa State University; University of Port Harcourt; Federal University of Technology Minna; Uthman Dan Fodio University; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; Crescent University; Babcock University; Al-Qalam University; Baze University; Nigerian Defence Academy; Federal University Gashua, and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

News continues after this ad

ABOUT ASR AFRICA

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist, and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education, and Social Development within Africa. For more information visit asrafrica[dot]org

News continues after this ad