Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the day with a loss of N1 billion in market capitalization.

The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 49.316.29 points, even as market breadth closed negative as UPDCREIT led 11 gainers.

As of the close of the market on Tuesday, the stock market value stood at N26.9 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 6,699.74 basis points or 15.6%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,416.18 points

Previous ASI: 49,414.96 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.002%

% Y-t-D: 15.6%

Market Cap: N 26,915 trillion

Volume: 100.1 million

Value: N1.29 billion

Deals: 3,186

NGX Top ASI gainers

UPDCREIT up + 8.62% to close at N3.15

ROYALEX up + 5.95% to close at N0.89

ARDOVA up + 4.19% to close at N17.40

VITAFOAM up + 3.57% to close at N21.75

CUSTODIAN up + 2.75% to close at N5.60

NGX Top ASI losers

NEIMETH down – 9.66% to close at N1.31

SCOA down – 9.41% to close at N0.77

UPDC down – 7.07% to close at N0.92

RTBRISCOE down – 6.90% to close at N0.27

CHAMS down – 4.55% to close at N0.21

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 16,438,087

CHIPLC – 9,260,000

UBA – 7,119,390

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N354,748,552

NESTLE – N 279,797,379

ZENITHBANK – N109,238,475