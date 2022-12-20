Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the day with a loss of N1 billion in market capitalization.
The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 49.316.29 points, even as market breadth closed negative as UPDCREIT led 11 gainers.
As of the close of the market on Tuesday, the stock market value stood at N26.9 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 6,699.74 basis points or 15.6%.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 49,416.18 points
- Previous ASI: 49,414.96 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.002%
- % Y-t-D: 15.6%
- Market Cap: N 26,915 trillion
- Volume: 100.1 million
- Value: N1.29 billion
- Deals: 3,186
NGX Top ASI gainers
- UPDCREIT up + 8.62% to close at N3.15
- ROYALEX up + 5.95% to close at N0.89
- ARDOVA up + 4.19% to close at N17.40
- VITAFOAM up + 3.57% to close at N21.75
- CUSTODIAN up + 2.75% to close at N5.60
NGX Top ASI losers
- NEIMETH down – 9.66% to close at N1.31
- SCOA down – 9.41% to close at N0.77
- UPDC down – 7.07% to close at N0.92
- RTBRISCOE down – 6.90% to close at N0.27
- CHAMS down – 4.55% to close at N0.21
Top 3 by Volume
- GTCO – 16,438,087
- CHIPLC – 9,260,000
- UBA – 7,119,390
Top 3 by Value
- GTCO – N354,748,552
- NESTLE – N279,797,379
- ZENITHBANK– N109,238,475
Leave a Reply