The average price of refiling a 5kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rose by 37.34% to N4,549.14 in November 2022 from N3,312.42 in November 2021.

This is according to the November 2022 LPG price watch report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, December 19 and seen by Nairametrics.

The report also revealed that the 5kg LPG refill price rose by 1.46% month-on-month to N4,549.14 from N4,483.75 recorded in October 2022.

Prices by states: According to the report, the states with the highest prices for a 5kg cylinder refill include-

Niger State- N 4,983.33

Kwara State- N4,963.33

Adamawa State- N4,960

Meanwhile, the states with the lowest prices are-

Abia – N4,125

Delta – N4,202.78

Anambra – N4,204.17

Also, 5kg refill prices according to zones are as follows-

North Central – N4,852.74

North West – N4,524.68

North East – N4,606.80

South East – N4,357.18

South West – N4,495.07

South-South – N4,379.87

Data for 12.5kg refill: The report stated that the price for a 12.5kg cylinder refill rose 39.31% from N7,308.06 to N10,180.88 in November 2022. Meanwhile, the price rose 1.30% from N10,050.53 in October 2022 to N10,180.88 in November 2022.

In the report, the states with the highest prices for a 12.5kg cylinder refill are-

Ogun – N11,458.33

Benue – N11,150

Cross River – N11,013.33

Meanwhile, the states with the lowest prices are-

Yobe – N8,900

Sokoto – N9,250

Katsina – N9,400

Also, 12.5kg cylinder refill prices according to zones are-

North Central – N10,360.89

North West – N9,815.12

North East – N9,600.45

South East – 10,302.92

South West – N10,561.41

South South – N10,495.80

In case you missed it: Nigeria has a 5 million metric tons consumption target of LPG by 2027.

Also, the country plans to establish a 20-million-cylinder injection scheme to increase LPG adoption in the country.

The Federal Government has also established an LPG Energy Fund which the African Export-Import Bank (AfreximBank) has invested $100 million in support.

On December 18, it was announced that the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers, a branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) appealed to the Federal Government to introduce a policy targeted at removing substandard cooking gas cylinders from circulation.