Lodre Mainmarket, an e-commerce solution geared towards facilitating bulk trade between African manufacturers and wholesalers was introduced to the public in a launch held at Zone Tech Park on the 16th of December 2022.

The seamless e-commerce platform was set up to tackle the supply and demand gaps experienced in the manufacturing industry in Africa and the commerce ecosystem globally. Apart from enabling the trade of made in Africa goods by connecting the manufacturer or wholesaler to bulk buyers within and outside Africa, Lodre also functions as a B2B and B2C e-commerce business.

Lodre Mainmarket boasts of seven key categories which includes Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Vehicle Parts and Accessories, Sports and Entertainment, Home and Garden, Beauty and Personal Care and Food and Groceries. These categories and sub-categories are in place to guarantee that merchants and buyers needs are covered on the platform.

On what makes Lodre Mainmarket unique, Founder and CEO, Ikenna Victor Nwudu said “we connect bulk manufacturers and retailers on a platform that not only provides custom-designed storefronts for merchants but also ensure satisfying closure of sales and purchases and a simple, efficient user experience for everyone.”

Speaking at the unveiling, Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Oluwakemi Olasoji stated that “Africa, particularly Nigeria has witnessed an increase in the number of online shoppers and with the right e-commerce platform that Lodre provides, we can position our entrepreneurs to produce enough for Africa and beyond.”

To know more about Lodre Mainmarket, kindly visit lodremainmarket.com. You can also connect with us on social media @Lodremainmarket.