The Nigerian Senate has confirmed Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie as the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Lauretta Onochie and other board members of the commission were confirmed by the senate during Tuesday’s plenary session following a report of its Committee on Niger Delta which had earlier confirmed their nominations.

Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Onochie as chair of the NDDC.

Senator Amos Bulus, who moved the motion for her confirmation, said the Senate should receive and consider the report of the Committee on Niger Delta on the confirmation of the nominees as Chairman and Members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Those nominated and confirmed by the senate include;

News continues after this ad

Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie – Chairman – Delta State – South-South, Dimgba Erugba – State Representative – Abia State – South-East, Dr. Emem Wilcos Wills – State Representative – Akwa-Ibom State –South-South, Elder Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa State – South-South and Hon. Orok Duke – State Representative – Cross River State – South-South.

Others are Dr. Pius Egberanwen Odudu – State Representative – Edo State – South-South, Engr. Anthony Okanne – State Representative – Imo State – South-East, Hon. Gbenga Edema – State Representative – Ondo State – South-West and Elekwachi Dinkpa – State Representative – Rivers State – South-South.

Senator calls for the president to comply with the NDDC act in appointments

Senator Seriake Dickson in his submission asked the senate to include a clause in its resolution which should make the president comply with a part of the act that states that the nominees should come from oil-producing communities.

News continues after this ad

He said, “I think this is a fitting moment to commend the President. Finally, we have Mr. President’s nominations to properly constitute the Board and Management of the NDDC as required by the Act.” – Senator Seriake Dickson

Those who would constitute this Agency should be people who are from the area and who feels the pains.” – Senator Seriake Dickson

“We should have a Clause in our resolution calling on the now President and future Presidents who will have to implement the Act to comply with the nominations who should come from oil-producing areas.” – Senator Seriake Dickson

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter to the Senate sought the confirmation of Lauretta Onochie, his special assistant on new media, as the substantive chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This new appointment is coming about 18 months after Onochie’s nomination as a national commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was rejected by the Senate.

The upper legislative chamber had bowed to pressure from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), opposition parties led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Nigerians, by refusing to confirm Onochie as an INEC National Commissioner.