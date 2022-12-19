Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc on Friday made good its promise of a truly merry yuletide to its customers as 64 of its customers were rewarded at its grand ‘super savers promo draw, ending the year on a celebratory note .

The lucky winners who are now guaranteed an enjoyable festive season courtesy of UBA, cut across various account segments.

23 UBA Bumper accounts holders smiled home with a grand prize of N2 million,N1.2 million , N500,000 and N100,000. 10 UBA Savings accounts holders were also rewarded with N1million each, 10 students of tertiary institutions and Youth Corps members with a UBA NextGen account got pocket money rewards of N180,000 for a year, while 20 children with a UBA Kiddies or Teens Account got N200,000 school fees grant and finally 1 domiciliary account holder was rewarded with N1million.

The draw which was held on Friday amid fanfare had representatives from the Consumer Protection Council(CPC), the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), and the Lagos State Lottery Board in attendance to ensure transparency and accountability.

Winners, who emerged, from the Super Savers draw include; Ranti Esther Olaniyi, who screamed with joy after being informed on the phone that she was the star prize winner of a whooping N2m while Ayuba Nafisa Yusuf won N1.2m. Another lucky winner, Akor Dzer got a N500,000 win.

Others who equally joined the winning train were; Benjamin Efe Ekrebe; Akinnawonu Richard Abayomi; Stephen Made; Josephine Mercy Patrick; Lami Amos; Hafsat Bala; Rapheal Neji; Emmanuel Stephen; Mubarak Mohd Ahamad; Favour Joseph; Nofisat Temileyi Rauf; Uchechukwu Michael Ogbonna; Zakari Omojibo; Terna Gabriel Zakor; Peace Chibuchi Igwe-Michael; Ojobo Joy Happiness; Kabiru B Mamman; Taiwo Ezekiel Owolabi; Emmanuel Okpe Ijele; Tijjani Sani Muhammad; Chinedu Samuel ; Adigun Rasheed

Speaking at the draw, the Group General Manager – Retail, Digital & Transaction Banking, noted that the bank is without a doubt passionate about creating beautiful long-lasting memories and transforming lives of customers as he urged them to maintain and cultivate a lasting savings culture that is sure to be beneficial to their overall growth.

He said: “At UBA, the welfare and ultimate success of our customers and their financial freedom is at the Centre of everything that we do and this is why we are making millionaires, either by supporting your businesses, or by rewarding you for saving.

“And I’m happy that today we have yet again witnessed the super savers draw and we have made 64 new happy winners who have won amazing prizes this December. Our customers are greatly valued, and most importantly, UBA is grateful for every opportunity we’ve had to serve”.

With this win they definitely will have an exciting end of year celebration indeed and I’m happy that I can say that UBA has kept its word, we have rewarded our customers with the happiness and love they truly deserve.”

Group Head, Brand and Marketing, Uzoamaka Oyeka stated that the new set of UBA millionaires and winners are now assured of ‘happy holidays’ with their bumper wins. She then congratulated the winners encouraging them and other customers to continue to save with UBA, as there are still monthly opportunities to win prizes in future UBA draws. I would like to thank all our customers. ‘You are the reason we are in existence, and we assure you that next year will even be bigger and better ‘, she said.

UBA is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than thirty-seven million customers across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries.

With presence in New York, London and Paris and now the UAE, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.