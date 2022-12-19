ARM Labs Lagos Techstars Accelerator, a Lagos-based programme that provides funding, mentorship, and network to startups, has announced the appointment of Oyin Solebo as its pioneer managing director.

With her new appointment, Solebo will steer the programme to identifying the most promising startups and founders while ensuring equal gender participation, and curating the most resourceful network of partners to help participating startups become thriving businesses and global brands.

Her background: Oyin Solebo is described as an entrepreneurial leader with an investment management background. She holds an Executive MBA (with distinction) from London Business School, and an Economics degree from the London School of Economics.

She is a co-founder and former COO of Movemeback, a Google-funded elite talent startup connecting professionals globally to African opportunities. Having started her investment career at Goldman Sach, she comes with over 15 years of experience in strategic leadership, investment, and human capital development.

Expected impacts: Commenting on the appointment, Group CEO ARM Holding Company, Jumoke Ogundare, said:

“Oyin Solebo joining ARM Labs Lagos Techstars Accelerator Program as Managing Director is in keeping with our aim of rapidly and exponentially boosting the growth of African entrepreneurs. We are confident that her presence on the team will foster the rapid innovation we support in the African startup ecosystem through this programme. Being a co-founder herself, she contributes a wealth of knowledge and experience to ensure that the startups benefit from this programme’s expertise to scale their businesses creatively and effectively.”

In case you missed it: Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, had in April this year announced a strategic partnership with ARM Labs.

The partnership was to launch the ARM Labs Lagos Techstars Accelerator Programme. The 3-month batch programme will focus on investing $120,000 each in 12 early-stage fintech and proptech startups based in Africa.

It will also provide training and access to Techstars’ vast network of world-class entrepreneurs, 7,000+ mentors, 20,000+ investors, and corporate partners.