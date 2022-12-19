Health Capital Africa, formerly known as Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company, unveiled its new brand name during a closed event with industry stakeholders across finance, healthcare, and the media as it restated its focus on strategic investments that create a cleaner and healthier world.

Speaking during the event, the Founding Partner of Health Capital Africa, Dr. Ola Brown said “Our rebrand to Healthcap has been a long time coming as we first focused on building the business and growing our investment portfolio over the years. Given our very impressive track record and our ambitious plans for the years ahead, we believe that we can now come out of stealth mode in pursuit of our goal to impact the lives of two billion Africans by investing in assets that create a healthier continent.”

Health Capital Africa, trading as Healthcap, invests in two asset classes: infrastructure and venture capital. The company’s infrastructure investing arm focuses on public-private partnerships in healthcare, clean energy, and social infrastructure projects such as clean water whilst its venture capital arm invests in pre-Series A startups in fintech and health tech. Healthcap has invested in about thirty startups in fintech and health tech and has a pipeline of almost $800m in healthcare, clean energy, and clean water infrastructure projects across the continent.

Dr. Ola Brown holds a Master’s degree in Finance and Economic Policy from the University of London and several certificates in infrastructure finance/public-private partnership from Harvard University, Bocconi University, and the New York Institute of Finance. She is a veteran investment expert whose first venture capital fund has already delivered a twenty-five percent internal rate of return (IRR) placing it in the upper percentile of top-performing funds globally. Dr. Ola Brown’s success in leading Healthcap to deliver public-private partnership (PPP) projects in several states across Nigeria and their recently signed MOU to execute a $35m healthcare PPP project outside Nigeria in Q3 2022 has earned her well-deserved recognition in the finance industry.

“Since stepping down from leading Flying Doctors Nigeria, a tech-enabled urgent care services marketplace that I founded in 2011 that has provided services in over 100 countries, I have been exclusively focused on building Healthcap for the past few years as an independent investment company focused on venture capital – early-stage fintech and health tech, and infrastructure – clean energy like gas and solar, as well as healthcare and clean water,” says Dr. Ola Brown. “We have successfully put together an experienced and world-class team that manages our substantial investment portfolio whilst overseeing our pipeline of venture capital and infrastructure opportunities.”

