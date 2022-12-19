Famous rapper Drake suffered a significant financial loss after placing a wager on Argentina to defeat France at the World Cup finals.

The Canadian superstar lost his $1 million wager on Argentina in the final FIFA game on Sunday after a 3-3 tie and a final score of 4-2. Although Argentina ultimately defeated France in a shootout, the “Rich Flex” artist had placed his bet in a market where extra time is disregarded and the result is decided based on the score after 90 minutes of play.

Drake revealed to users in a since-deleted Instagram post that he had bet on the Stakes and would have received $2.75 million if he had won. Social media users also saw a video of Drake expressing his support for Argentina, saying in one clip with a friend, “I’ll take Argentina, he’ll take France,” while sporting Napoli gear.

Always losing bets: Rapper Drake, who was born in Toronto, is probably used to losing wagers in the world of sports. Some people have even attributed game losses to what they call the Drake curse.

Drake’s Previous losses: He recently lost a lot of money after placing bets on other sporting events. For one, he lost a $2 million wager on a UFC fight earlier this year when middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was defeated by Alex Pereira at UFC 281, which took place on November 12 in New York.

News continues after this ad

The news that Drake had backed Argentina ahead of the pivotal 2022 World Cup match sparked jokes on Twitter, with some users speculating that Drake’s wager would curse Argentina and prevent them from winning.

Twitter Users’ response: In the meantime, Drake’s latest wager loss was met with reactions from social media users. We have highlighted some of the reactions below:

For real tho… drake gotta stop playing with the timeline — The Guy (@MI_Abaga) December 18, 2022

News continues after this ad

Y'all should nlknow Drake really ain't losing anything, it's a marketing strategy between him and @stake — Stay schemin' ⁶𓅓𓆲 𓅔 (@DoumotimiG) December 19, 2022

Drake is A Loser at Gambling!! #HolySpirit !! — Philly (@s66miners) December 19, 2022