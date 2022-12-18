Afrobeats star, Asake, expressed his “devastation” on Saturday after London Police confirmed that a woman had died after being crushed outside the venue of his concert.

Three people were seriously hurt during the unfortunate incident on Thursday evening, including the 33-year-old woman who died. Police identified her as Londoner Rebecca Ikumelo.

Asake was performing at the O2 Academy arena in Brixton on Thursday night when organizers announced they had to end the show due to chaos caused by the doors being breached.

Emergency teams (including ambulance and fire brigade responders) were dispatched to the O2 Academy in south London, according to the Metropolitan Police. When they arrived, they discovered many people suffering from severe injuries.

While two people were treated on-site, eight people were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Two additional women, 21 and 23, were still being treated in critical condition as of Saturday, according to the police.

News continues after this ad

About 4,000 concert goers who witnessed the pandemonium are being asked by the police to upload pictures and videos of the scene to an online page.

Asake’s statement: Hours later, Asake apologized, saying his heart was with those injured or distressed by the incident. Part of his statement said:

News continues after this ad

“I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away. My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so.

“I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the Venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing. If you have any relevant information relating to this please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police.”

About Rebecca Ikumelo: According to friends, Rebecca was a beautiful woman who exuded positive energy and was committed to being the best version of herself for her children.