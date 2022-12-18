The historic 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup has come to an end after 29 days, with Argentina’s national team emerging winner.

After 29 days since the kickoff match between the host nation Qatar and Ecuador, the tournament has come to a dramatic end at the Lusail Stadium.

A historic face-off between defending champion France and Argentina rounded off the tournament.

The Argentine team edged out France winning 4-2 in a penalty shootout to seal their third World Cup trophy. This came after a 3-3 draw following an intense extra time.

How much will they earn?

The total prize money for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 is $440 million which is an increase compared to the Russia 2018 edition where the total prize money is $ 400 million. The breakdown of the $440 million is as follows;

Group Stage: $9 million per team ($144 million in total for 16 teams)

For the Last 16: $13 million per team ($104 million in total for 8 teams)

Quarter-finals: $17 million per team ($68 million in total for 4 teams)

Fourth place: $25 million

Third place: $27 million

Runner up: $30 million

Champion: $42 million

Total winnings: In total, the prize money is $440 million.

Argentina: The winning team is set to earn a total of $81 million which is a total of the $42million earned as the winner of the prestigious tournament, $17million for the Quarter-finals, $ 13million for being in the last 16 of the competition and $9 million for qualifying for the group stage of the competition which totals $81million.

France: France is set to earn a total of $69 million which is a total of the $30 million earned as the runner-up of the competition, $17million for the Quarter-finals, $13million for being in the Last 16 of the competition and $9 million for qualifying for the group stage of the competition which totals $69million.

Croatia: Croatia will earn a total of $66million which is a total of the $27million earned for winning the third-place playoff against Morocco, $17million for the Quarter-finals, $ 13 million for being in the Last 16 of the competition and $9 million for qualifying for the group stage of the competition which totals $66million.

Morocco: Finally, Croatia will earn a total of $64million which is a total of the $25 million earned for finishing in 4th place in the competition following their loss against Croatia in the third-place playoff, $17million for the Quarter-finals, $13million for being in the Last 16 of the competition and $9million for qualifying for the group stage of the competition which totals $64million.