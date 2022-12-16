Technology skills are in-demand competencies sought out in many organisations all over the world. Developing these skills creates competence, confidence and productivity in the workplace.

Nigerians are not new to taking advantage of learning the latest technology skill to catch up with the global trend and take advantage of international opportunities. This is not unconnected to why a good number of Nigerians have been able to secure well-paying jobs from foreign companies in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and other developed countries of the world.

Luckily, there are many online training courses where anyone can get trained, and are either free or at a very reduced cost. They also have certificates issued upon completion.

According to Udemy, some of its most popular courses are Python, Machine learning, Web development, Excel, JavaScript AWS certification and SQL. They are popular based on the high enrollment due to the quality of the teaching and course content.

For those seeking technology-based courses, it may be helpful to know about Udemy’s most popular courses. We have highlighted five of them below.

News continues after this ad

This course has over 1,484,000 students enrolled so far. The instructor is Jose Portilla who teaches the basics of creating your applications and games.

You will also learn how to leverage the power of Python to solve tasks and build games and programs that use Python libraries, to solve personal projects. Students will also learn how to create games with Python, like Tic Tac Toe and Blackjack!

Other learning outcomes will include:

News continues after this ad

Advanced Python features, such as collections module and how to work with timestamps

Object Oriented Programming with classes

Understand complex topics, like decorators.

Understand how to use both the Jupyter Notebook and create .py files

Create GUIs in the Jupyter Notebook system

The course has 23 sections, 155 lectures and is 22h 13m in total length.

This course currently has over 952,000 students enrolled so far.

Here students are taught all about Microsoft Excel and Microsoft/Office 365. The course is led by Kyle Pew a professional tutor with over 10 years of experience teaching Microsoft Excel.

In this course, students will master Microsoft Excel from beginner to advanced level and build a solid understanding of the basics.

Students will also learn the most common Excel functions used in the Office and how to automate daily tasks through Macros and VBA.

Other learnings will include:

Maintaining large sets of Excel data in a list or table

Creating dynamic reports by mastering one of the most popular tools, PivotTables

Unlocking dynamic formulas with IF, VLOOKUP, INDEX, MATCH functions and many more.

The course has 21 hours of on-demand videos, 12 articles and 51 downloadable resources.

This course has over 856,000 students enrolled and teaches students how to create machine learning algorithms in Python and R from two data science experts. Code templates are also included. The course is led by Kirill Eremenko,

Other learning outcomes include:

Develop an intuition of Machine Learning models

Make accurate predictions and powerful analysis

Use Machine Learning for personal purposes

Handle specific topics like Reinforcement Learning, NLP and Deep Learning

Handle advanced techniques like Dimensionality Reduction

Know which Machine Learning model to choose for each type of problem

Know how to combine machine learning modules to solve any problem

The course has 46 sections, 381 lectures and 42h 32m total length

This course has over 766,000 students and is led by Colt Steel will teach you web development – HTML, CSS, JS, Node, and More.

What you’ll learn

The ins and outs of HTML5, CSS3, and Modern JavaScript for 2021

Create responsive, accessible, and beautiful layouts

Recognize and prevent common security exploits like SQL-Injection & XSS

Create a blog application from scratch using Node, Express, and MongoDB.

Make a beautiful, responsive photographer’s portfolio page

Create a beautiful, responsive landing page for a startup

Create a complicated yelp-like application from scratch

Create static HTML and CSS portfolio sites and landing pages

And much more

The course has 61 sections, 615 lectures and is 63h 47m in total length.

This course with over 650,000 enrolled, will teach students how to master digital marketing strategy, social media marketing and more.

It was Created by Rob Percival and Daragh Walsh, and is a very comprehensive digital marketing course where you will learn how to:

Grow an online business

Become an affiliate marketer

Get a job as a digital marketing expert

Work as a freelance marketer

This course covers 12 major online marketing topics which are: Market research, WordPress, Email marketing, Copywriting, SEO (Search Engine Optimisation), YouTube marketing Social Media marketing, App marketing, Google Adwords, Facebook Ads and Google analytics.

This course has 35 articles, 8 downloadable resources and is 22.5 hours in total length.