The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has directed owners of structures under high-tension cables in different parts of the State to vacate and move to safer locations.

The warning is contained in a statement issued by the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, on Wednesday, where he urged Lagosians to be wary of the electromagnetic radiation that comes with the unlawful practice.

Oki stated that the practice does not only pose a threat to the lives of the occupants and that of others but also contravenes the provisions of the State’s Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law.

Lagos insists on the relocation of affected people

Oki noted that buildings erected under high-tension electricity cables were a source of serious concern to the State Government, insisting that the State Government will not fold its hands and allow the dangerous practice to continue to pose risk to residents of the State.

The LASBCA boss said, “ The State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law do not only prohibit building under overhead electricity wires but also specified the distance that should be observed between a property and a public utility such as the PHCN high tension cables.

“Safety and protection of lives are the most important issues here and we must not let urbanization rob us of these. Please ensure your buildings are not under high-tension wires and desist from doing business in unauthorized places like under PHCN Powerlines. I advise you to relocate if you are already occupying a structure in an unauthorized location.’’

LASBCA to soon commence enforcement

Arc. Oki revealed that the agency will soon commence the enforcement of relevant laws of the state upon the expiration of the ultimatum already given, stressing that no building is worth the life of any resident of the State.

He added that the erection of shops, offices, and residential houses under the high-tension cables is dangerous to lives and properties and should be reported to the agency by concerned residents in order to avert any danger.