Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission revealed it has suffered 50 attack incidents so far since 2019.

INEC disclosed this in an infographic statement released Friday evening via Twitter and seen by Nairametrics.

The year 2020 saw the highest number of attacks at 22, while 2022 has seen the least attacks at 8.

INEC revealed that all 8 attacks in 2022 have happened in just 5 states which are, Ogun, Osun, Imo, Enugu and Ebonyi.

All causes for attacks this year were tagged as ” Unknown Gunmen/Hoodlums”.

Imo state had the most attacks this year, at 3, happening at the INEC LGA offices in Orlu, Oru West and Owerri.

TIMELINE OF ATTACKS ON INEC OFFICES BETWEEN 2019 AND 12TH DECEMBER 2022 These are attacks as a result of election-related violence, protests unrelated to elections and activities of thugs and unknown gunmen. The list does not include damages to facilities as a result of fire pic.twitter.com/tyS0x98E6K — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) December 16, 2022

More details: Meanwhile, on the nature of attacks since 2019, INEC revealed there has been 1 Bandit attack, 1 Boko-Haram attack, 4 as a result of Post-election violence, 6 attempts of thuggery during Elections, 18 during the post-End-Sars protest and 20 incidents by Unknown Gunmen.

On the nature of the incidents, INEC also added that 20 were Arson attempts, 26 as a result of vandalisation and 4 attacks which were ” Arson and Vandalisation”.

