There was a time when obtaining a visa at a U.S. Consulate entailed submitting your biometrics and appearing in person for an interview. Except for those who qualified for a waiver of the visa interview requirement, everyone must appear at a visa interview.

But in recent years, getting visas has become easier thanks to the introduction of the US Visa Dropbox.

Nowadays, many travellers favour this channel because they believe it is quicker, more convenient and seamless.

Details of US Visa Dropbox: Chances are you are already familiar with this channel. Just in case you haven’t heard of it but intend to renew your visa to the US (including an F1 visa), then you should consider the US Visa Dropbox facility.

To reiterate, the dropbox method takes away the need for you to appear physically for your visa interviews. Instead, you can simply submit all your visa-related documents and get a U.S. visa stamp without attending an interview.

Not too long ago, only visa holders whose prior visas were still in effect or had recently expired could use the U.S. Visa DropBox service. However, in August 2020, the U.S. Department of State expanded the eligibility criteria to include prior visas that expired after 48 months.

Eligibility for Dropbox: The applicant must have previously received a US non-immigrant visa that expired within the last 24 months, or will expire in the next three months from the date of application.

The previous visa was issued in Nigeria.

The previous visa was a full-validity, multiple-entry visa.

The applicant is applying for the same visa classification as the prior approved visa.

The applicant has never been arrested or convicted of any crime in the United States.

The applicant has never worked without authorization or overstayed in the United States.

How to get a U.S visa via Dropbox: To get your US visa via Dropbox, you need to do the following-

Determine if you are eligible for the Dropbox process. You must also meet the requirements for the type of visa you are seeking.

Collect all required documents: You will need to gather all the documents required for your visa application, including your passport, a completed visa application form, and any supporting documents that demonstrate your purpose for travelling to the United States.

Pay the visa application fee. You will need to pay the visa application fee online before you can submit your application.

Schedule an appointment. You will need to schedule an appointment at a U.S. embassy or consulate in your home country to submit your application and documents. You can schedule your appointment online through the U.S. Department of State’s website.

Submit your application: On the day of your appointment, you will need to bring your completed application and all required documents to the U.S. embassy or consulate. You will also need to pay the visa application fee.

Wait for a decision: After you submit your application, the embassy or consulate will review it and decide on your visa. You will be notified of the decision by mail or email.

It’s important to note that the Dropbox process is not available for all types of visas. You may need to attend an in-person interview if you are applying for the first time or if your precious visa expired before or after 48 months. It’s also important to check the current U.S. visa policies and procedures, as they may change over time.

