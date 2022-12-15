The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos Area Command generated about N1.95 billion worth of revenue in November 2022 from the terminal.

The Customs Area Controller for MMIA, Comptroller Malami Gidado, further disclosed that the NCS recorded a significant increase of N350.5 million compared to the revenue collected in October 2022.

Also, within 100 days, Gidado said the NCS collected the sum of N7.018 billion only, as against N6.7 billion revenue collected within the same period in 2021.

Gidado stated that there had been a steady record of greater success in the statutory mandate of the border control agency at the airport since he took over a few months ago.

NCS’s mandate: The commander reiterated the mandate of the NCS, including the interception of contraband, and examination of travellers and their baggage, cargo and mail.

He also mentioned the assessment and collection of customs duty and other statutory taxes on goods and services as well as protecting businesses against illegal trade malpractices with the application of extant laws such as Sections 150 and 161 of the Customs and Excise Management Act CAP C45 Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 (CEMA CAP C45 LFN 2004) for the smooth running of the command.

Need for collaboration: Gidado enjoined sister border control agencies at the Lagos Airport to collaborate with the Customs to ensure blockage of all possible avenues that may result in revenue leakages.

He also assured of good travel experience and friendlier clearance procedure of shipment for all voluntary compliance persons.

Gidado affirmed that there has been a positive difference in the integrity of passengers’ declaration of goods in the preceding Month (November 2022) under review.