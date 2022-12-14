The Nigerian Government disclosed that it had added 6,216MVA about 6000MW to the national grid since 2015, according to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu on Tuesday in Abuja at the 11th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) ‘Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’.

The Minister noted that 73 of the power transformers were installed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria in substations across the nation, citing that the achievement will boost Nigeria’s capacity for economic productivity.

He noted that some of the completed Power Transformer/Substation projects include the 150MVA 330/132kV Interbus Power Transformer at Ughelli, Delta IV Transmission Substation and the 150MVA 330/132kV Power Transformer at Ayade Transmission Substation

Others were the 2x150MVA 330/132/33kV Substation at Lafia, Nasarawa State, and the 2x60MVA 132/33kV Dawaki/Gwarinpa Substation which was recently completed in November 2022 under the Abuja Feeding Scheme.

The projects also included the 2x60MVA 132/33kV Gagarawa Substation, 2x60MVA 132/33kV Substation at Adiabor, 2x30MVA 132/33kV Yelwa Yauri the1x30MVA 132/33kV Ilashe Substation and the 1x40MVA 132/33kV Substation at Bichi, Kano State among others.

He added that more substations and bay extensions were nearing completion and were expected to be inaugurated by Q1/Q2 of 2023, adding a total of 900km of reconductoring and construction of new transmission lines was completed during the period 2015 – 2022, including the reconductoring of 140km 132kV Birnin- Kebbi to Sokoto transmission line (April 2021) and completion of 330kV Aloji – Ikot Ekpene transmission line.

News continues after this ad

Abubakar Aliyu, also noted that the ongoing US$ 2 billion electricity grid maintenance, expansion, and rehabilitation programme across the country is estimated to create 45,000 direct and indirect jobs.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported in October that Nigeria’s House of Reps stated that since Nigeria privatized electricity generation and transmission in 2013, the country has recorded over 100 grid collapses.

They also blamed TCN’s refusal to fast-track construction of digital control centers and reliance on its current analogue system, and urged the Committee on Power, to investigate the causes of the reoccurring national grid collapse.