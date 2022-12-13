The MeltWater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) in Accra, Ghana is hosting a 12-month, full-time and fully sponsored training programme during which the cohorts, known as Entrepreneurs-in-Training (EITs), will complete a graduate-level course in software development, business, and communications.
During the training, there will be an emphasis on practical implementation.
The course will conclude with an investor pitch, and an opportunity for the participants to receive seed funding and join MEST’s portfolio for company incubation.
The Training programme provides rigorous entrepreneurial training and extensive hands-on project work, designed to ensure EITs master industry-proven methodologies for developing world-class tech businesses.
To ensure that EITs master market-proven methodologies for creating world-class tech businesses, the training program offers extensive hands-on project work and rigorous entrepreneurial training.
News continues after this ad
Who the programme is for: MEST seeks to find only the most ambitious candidates who have a strong desire to establish a scalable software company in Africa because the company’s mission is to generate wealth and jobs across the continent.
- Therefore, the applicant should have a strong desire to launch a software business in Africa
- Possess a degree from a prestigious university or Technical College in an African country with experience in business or the corporate world (or equivalent experience)
- Have strong leadership qualities, the capacity to collaborate with others, and the capacity for effective communication
- Committed to the full residential program for a year
The Programme Curriculum: The training programme is divided into two broad aspects as you can see highlighted below.
News continues after this ad
Software Development
- Core Programming Languages
- Scrum & Agile Development
- Web Development
- Mobile Development
- Software Engineering
- UI/UX
Business & Entrepreneurship
- Business Strategy
- Business Modelling
- Marketing
- Market Research
- Sales
- Finance
- Leadership
- Communications
- Lean Startup Methodology
- Pitching & Investor Requirements
- Market Research
- Product Development and Innovation
- Revenue and Business Modeling
- Branding and Communications
- Marketing and Growth Hacking
- Financial Management and Investments
- Legal and Regulatory Compliance
- Metrics and Measurements
- Sales and Traction (achieving product/market fit)
- Building Sustainable Teams
- Preparing for investments
The Application process:
- Complete Pre-learning courses
- Take an aptitude test
- Fill out and submit the MEST Training Program application form
- Interviews
- Offer
Timeline
- Applications open – 12th December 2022
- Applications close – 26th February 2023
- Final Interviews – April & May 2023 in Accra, Lagos, Dakar, Nairobi and Johannesburg
- Training Program begins in August 2023 in Accra, Ghana
Start application here
Leave a Reply