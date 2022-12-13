The MeltWater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) in Accra, Ghana is hosting a 12-month, full-time and fully sponsored training programme during which the cohorts, known as Entrepreneurs-in-Training (EITs), will complete a graduate-level course in software development, business, and communications.

During the training, there will be an emphasis on practical implementation.

The course will conclude with an investor pitch, and an opportunity for the participants to receive seed funding and join MEST’s portfolio for company incubation.

The Training programme provides rigorous entrepreneurial training and extensive hands-on project work, designed to ensure EITs master industry-proven methodologies for developing world-class tech businesses.

Who the programme is for: MEST seeks to find only the most ambitious candidates who have a strong desire to establish a scalable software company in Africa because the company’s mission is to generate wealth and jobs across the continent.

Therefore, the applicant should have a strong desire to launch a software business in Africa

Possess a degree from a prestigious university or Technical College in an African country with experience in business or the corporate world (or equivalent experience)

Have strong leadership qualities, the capacity to collaborate with others, and the capacity for effective communication

Committed to the full residential program for a year

The Programme Curriculum: The training programme is divided into two broad aspects as you can see highlighted below.

Software Development

Core Programming Languages

Scrum & Agile Development

Web Development

Mobile Development

Software Engineering

UI/UX

Business & Entrepreneurship

Business Strategy

Business Modelling

Marketing

Market Research

Sales

Finance

Leadership

Communications

Lean Startup Methodology

Pitching & Investor Requirements

Market Research

Product Development and Innovation

Revenue and Business Modeling

Branding and Communications

Marketing and Growth Hacking

Financial Management and Investments

Legal and Regulatory Compliance

Metrics and Measurements

Sales and Traction (achieving product/market fit)

Building Sustainable Teams

Preparing for investments

The Application process:

Complete Pre-learning courses

Take an aptitude test

Fill out and submit the MEST Training Program application form

Interviews

Offer

Timeline

Applications open – 12th December 2022

Applications close – 26th February 2023

Final Interviews – April & May 2023 in Accra, Lagos, Dakar, Nairobi and Johannesburg

Training Program begins in August 2023 in Accra, Ghana

Start application here