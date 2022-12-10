Morocco has continued its shocking run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals after defeating Portugal in the quarterfinals by 1-0 at the Al Thumama stadium.

Moroccan striker En-Nesyri scored in the first half of the game, profiting from Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa’s mistake.

The first-half strike was enough to seal the win for not just Morocco but the entire African continent, as the country became the only African side to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Outstanding Outing: Morocco, ranked 22nd in the world, has been in scintillating form in the FIFA World Cup 2022. They were perceived as underdogs in most of their fixtures but always found a way to win the game against their opponents and they became the first African team to top a FIFA World Cup group since Nigeria in 1998.

Major Defeats: Morocco has now defeated World Cup favourites like Belgium, Portugal and also Spain in the Round of 16 of the competition and is yet to concede a goal from an opposition player.

Their win guarantees Africa 11 slots in the 2026 World Cup. 9 permanent slots, one via playoff and the last one because they reached the semifinal.

Upcoming Semifinals: Their win against Portugal guaranteed them a semifinal spot which will be against the winner in the quarterfinal match involving England and France. The semifinal will be played on Wednesday, 14th of December by 8 pm WAT.