The Republic of Singapore is accepting foreign workers through its various work permit routes. The country’s work visa is called a work pass which foreign workers need to have before starting work.

The permit is up to 2 years, depending on the validity of the worker’s passport, security bond, and employment period. It can also be renewed.

Sectors such as Construction, Manufacturing, Marine shipyard, Process and Services are thriving sectors that usually employ foreigners from all over the world.

Applicants can check the Ministry of Manpower which is the official site for Singapore that provides details on each work and immigration, and all categories so it is important to read it carefully.

Work Pass categories: There are various work pass categories and sub-categories, each with its requirements. See them highlighted below.

News continues after this ad

Professional Worker: The Employment Pass is for foreign professionals, managers, and executives who can work in Singapore Candidates must make at least $5,000 per month. Employers must also demonstrate that they have considered all job applicants fairly.

The Employment Pass: This is for foreign professionals who have a job offer in Singapore, work in a managerial, executive or specialised job, have acceptable qualifications (usually a good university degree, professional qualifications or specialised skills), earn a fixed monthly salary comparable to the top one-third of the local PMET workforce by age.

News continues after this ad

The Enter pass: This enables qualified foreign entrepreneurs to establish and operate a venture-backed or innovative technology-based business in Singapore.

Personalized Employment: This is for high-earning Employment Pass holders and overseas foreign professionals. It provides more flexibility than an Employment Pass because it is not connected to a specific employer.

Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass: This is for top talent in business, the arts and sciences, sports, science and technology, academia, and research. By enabling qualified candidates to simultaneously start, run, and work for multiple companies in Singapore at any given time, it offers employment flexibility.

Find out more details and eligibility requirements for each of these work passes here.

Skilled and semi-skilled workers:

S Pass is for mid-level skilled workers who must make a minimum of $3,000 per month.

Work permit for migrant workers enables semi-skilled migrants from approved countries to work in specific industries.

Work permit for performing artists allows artists to work in public entertainment venues like bars, hotels, and nightclubs with a work permit for performing artists.

Find out more details and eligibility requirements for each of these work passes here.

Work Pass for Trainees and students

The Work Holiday Pass allows eligible students and recent graduates to work and vacation in Singapore for six months.

Training Employment Pass allows foreigners to gain practical experience in professional, managerial, executive, or specialist jobs in Singapore.

The Training Work Permit is for foreign trainees who are unskilled or semi-skilled and will be undergoing practical training in Singapore for up to 6 months.

Find out more details and eligibility requirements for each of these work passes here.

Work Permit conditions: Employers and Work Permit holders must comply with the Conditions of Work Permits.

Work Permit holders must comply with the following:

Work only in the occupation and for the employer specified in their Work Permit card.

Not take part in any other business or start their own business.

Reside only at the address set by the employer at the start of employment. They must inform their employers if they plan to move to another place.

Carry their Work Permit card at all times and produce it when requested by any public officer.

Companies that can sponsor and may be hiring

About Singapore: Singapore is an island country in Maritime Southeast Asia. It is considered one of the safest and cleanest cities in Asia and the world with a low cost of living and a stable economy. English is one of the official languages asides from Malay and others.

The country got its independence from the United Kingdom and Malaysia. It is the only country to go from third-world to first-world in one generation starting as a sleepy fishing village to a well-developed country and continues to evolve. Singapore is also famous for being a global financial centre and a lot of expats from all over the world choose to work and live in Singapore.