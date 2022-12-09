Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N281 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.
The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.06% to close at 48,881.93 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N281 billion.
As of the close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N26.6 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 6165.49 basis points or 14.43%.
Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as PRESTIGE led 17 gainers, with 10 losers topped by UNITYBNK at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 48,881.93 points
- Previous ASI: 48,365.14 points
- Percentage Day Change: 1.06%
- % Y-t-D: 14.43%
- Market Cap: N 26,624trillion
- Volume: 100.8 million
- Value: N1.14 billion
- Deals: 2,440
NGX Top ASI gainers
- PRESTIGE up +9.52% to close at N0.46
- BUACEMENT up +9.17% to close at N91.70
- THOMASWY up + 9.09% to close at N0.48
- WAPIC up +8.82% to close at N0.37
- PHARMDEKO up +8.11% to close at N2.00
NGX Top ASI losers
- UNITYBNK down – 9.26% to close at N0.49
- SCOA down – 9.20% to close at N0.79
- JAPAULGOLD down – 6.90% to close at N0.27
- LIVESTOCK down – 4.31% to close at N1.11
- CHAMS down – 4.17% to close at N0.23
Top 3 by Volume
- STERLNBANK – 34,188,273
- GTCO – 7,273,320
- JAPAULGOLD– 34,188,273
Top 3 by Value
- MTNN- N403,781,044
- GTCO– N153,898,330
- BUACEMENT – N124,796,505
