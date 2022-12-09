Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N281 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.06% to close at 48,881.93 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N281 billion.

As of the close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N26.6 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 6165.49 basis points or 14.43%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as PRESTIGE led 17 gainers, with 10 losers topped by UNITYBNK at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 48,881.93 points

Previous ASI: 48,365.14 points

Percentage Day Change: 1.06%

% Y-t-D: 14.43%

Market Cap: N 26,624trillion

Volume: 100.8 million

Value: N1.14 billion

Deals: 2,440

NGX Top ASI gainers

PRESTIGE up +9.52% to close at N0.46

BUACEMENT up +9.17% to close at N91.70

THOMASWY up + 9.09% to close at N0.48

WAPIC up +8.82% to close at N0.37

PHARMDEKO up +8.11% to close at N2.00

NGX Top ASI losers

UNITYBNK down – 9.26% to close at N0.49

SCOA down – 9.20% to close at N0.79

JAPAULGOLD down – 6.90% to close at N0.27

LIVESTOCK down – 4.31% to close at N1.11

CHAMS down – 4.17% to close at N0.23

Top 3 by Volume

STERLNBANK – 34,188,273

GTCO – 7,273,320

JAPAULGOLD– 34,188,273

Top 3 by Value

MTNN- N403,781,044

GTCO– N153,898,330

BUACEMENT – N124,796,505