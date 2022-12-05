In yet another demonstration of its rising profile, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank has been named the “Best Investment Bank of the Year” at the BusinessDay Banks & Other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI); winning the award for the third time in four years.

Reflecting on the award, Banjo Adegbohungbe, MD/ CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank remarked, “We are honoured to be recognized as the Best Investment Bank in Nigeria for the third time. This reflects the confidence our customers reposed in us, and we are encouraged to be even more relentless in providing solutions that always put them ahead. Since the inception of our Investment Banking franchise in 2016, we have completed transactions totalling US$7 billion in combined deal value, creating sustainable value across various sectors of the Nigerian economy and we are determined to do even more.”

About Coronation Merchant Bank

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It is the first and only merchant bank in Nigeria with an international risk rating. It presently has two branches in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards including Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the BusinessDay Banking and Financial Institution Awards.

