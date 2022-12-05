Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party has disclosed that tackling fundamental issues of health and education is necessary to reduce poverty.

Obi disclosed this at the Arise TV Town Hall Series on Sunday evening.

In his earlier reported Manifesto, Obi mentioned that re-skilling the youth is a major foundation for economic productivity.

Obi focused on health, education, and human capital, citing that,

“lack of health and education is one of the consequences of poverty, and these are the issues we are discussing.

“Human Development is measured on life expectancy where Nigeria is 55 years and the world’s global average is over 70. Nigeria is ranked 133rd in the world in poverty and 163rd in the human development index,” he said.

He noted that health and education are fundamental to a nation’s progress and they should be tackled and handled properly to avoid poverty. He stated that when elected, he would invest in those critical areas.

For the record: Nairametrics reported earlier that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party says he plans to boost productivity by growing the national economy quantitatively and qualitatively by devising programs for re-skilling youths to achieve greater synergy in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) field; and create a venture capital-like fund for young entrepreneurs.

“We will grow the national economy quantitatively and qualitatively by devising programs for re-skilling our youths to achieve a greater synergy between their skill sets and our factor endowments, create a mandatory national certification for blue-collar artisans, strengthen some of the existing tertiary schools of science and engineering to train the next generation of experts in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field, and create a venture capital-like fund for young entrepreneurs,” he said.

