The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that the purchase of tickets by proxy for the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train service will now be limited to only minors and a specified number of adult passengers.

This comes as the NRC has confirmed that it would resume commercial train services on that route on Monday, December 5, 2022.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the management of the NRC and seen by Nairametrics.

The statement shows the first train will depart Rigasa train station in Kaduna state to Abuja by 8:00 in the morning while from Abuja, the first train will depart Idu train station to Kaduna state by 9:45 in the morning.

New security measures: The NRC management also revealed that as part of the new security measures, it is now mandatory for passengers to present their National Identity Number (NIN) and valid Boarding Ticket before they will be allowed to board. Part of the statement by the NRC said:

“This is to inform the general public that Nigerian Railway Corporation on the directive of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Transportation will resume the Abuja Kaduna Passenger train service on Monday 5th December 2022.

“The commuting public is hereby advised that as part of the new security measures on the Abuja Kaduna service, it is now mandatory to present the following documents before being allowed to board the train:

“National Identification Number (NIN) to every adult boarding the train.

“Valid boarding ticket. No access will be allowed into the departure or arrival hall without a valid ticket.

“Purchase of tickets by proxy is only limited to minors and a specified number of adult passengers.

“All individual adult travellers must submit their NIN before the ticket can be issued.’’

It also states that online and mobile app ticketing will be available from 8:00 in the morning on Sunday, December the 4th, 2022 while the ticket offices at the train stations will open from 6:30 in the morning on Monday, December the 5th.

If you missed it: Recall that the NRC suspended train service on the Abuja Kaduna route following the attack by some terrorists on a moving passenger train on March 28, 2022, with many passengers on board.

The attack which occurred a few kilometres from Kaduna metropolis had about 8 people killed, with dozens injured and some others kidnapped by the bandits. Onboard the train, were 362 passengers and 20 crew members.

The terrorists, who attacked the Kaduna-bound train released hostages in tranches with the last release coming on October 5, 2022.