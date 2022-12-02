Ecobank Plc released its 2022 Q3 results on Thursday, December 1, 2022, reporting a pre-tax profit of N59.734 billion. This represents a 2% increase from the N58.351 billion the company reported during the same period in 2021.

Interest income

2022 Q3: N168.6 billion

2021 Q3: N162.4 billion

Change: +4%

Operating income

2022 Q3: N191.04 billion

2021 Q3: N181.3 billion

Change: +5%

Operating expenses

2022 Q3: N108.5 billion

2021 Q3: N 104,1 billion

Change: +4%

Pre-tax profit

2022 Q3: N59.7 billion

2021 Q3: N58,4 billion

Change: +2%

Net Profit after tax

2022 Q3: N40.1 billion

2021 Q3: N41.9 billion

Change: -4%

Bottom line: Though the growth in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in interest income as investment securities in treasury bills, bonds, and others, the net profit dropped following a rise in operating expenses.

