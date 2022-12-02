Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has suspended the account of Kanye West for violating the platform’s rules.

West, who is also known as Ye, posted a picture that appeared to be a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David, a religious symbol of Judaism. In the post, he indicated that the image would be the logo for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Shortly before his account was suspended on Friday morning, Ye also tweeted out an unflattering picture of a shirtless Musk aboard a yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel spraying him with a hose, writing: “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet.”

Not personal: In reaction, Elon Musk explained that Kanye West’s account suspension was not personal despite the personal attack. He said:

“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence, the account will be suspended.”

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

News continues after this ad

Previous suspension: This is not the first time West’s account has been suspended on Twitter. However, Musk restored his account after taking over Twitter.

Since his takeover, Musk has restored many accounts earlier suspended by Twitter for breaking its rules, including that of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump insists that Twitter will be used to encourage free speech.

News continues after this ad