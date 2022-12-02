The governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, signed a N122.6 billion 2022 supplementary appropriation bill into law.

The governor signed this in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, stating that the bill placed the interest of the state above internal crisis. He also noted that before the end of the year, the state’s 2023 budget would be signed.

He ordered state lawmakers that have the capacity to solve their internal crisis, urging that democracy allows for crisis but we must place the interest of the state above all interests.

He said, “We should place the interest of the state and rise above internal crisis for the progress and development of our state.”

He also urged lawmakers to deliberate on the 2023 appropriate budget.

Internal political crisis: On the internal political crisis in the state, Biodun Oyebanji urged non-APC members in the state to leave the party alone, saying the crisis has been resolved and promised to do everything to facilitate a harmonious relationship for the progress of the state.

Speaker, Mrs. Olubunmi Adelugba noted, “this supplementary budget demonstrates the resolve of the governor to place a high premium on accountability, probity and transparency in government expenditure.”

“It is our collective determination in the house to join hands with you in preserving values through responsible and impactful legislation,” she said.