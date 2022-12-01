Greenville Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nasarawa State government.

This is according to a statement by the company released on its official LinkedIn page on Wednesday, November 30.

According to the statement, Greenville LNG and Nasarawa State signed the MoU to allocate land for an LNG and L-CNG facility in Lafia, the state capital.

More details: The statement further highlighted the fact that the partnership will promote virtual gas supply options, especially in the North which is devoid of gas pipeline infrastructure. Greenville LNG wrote:

“Upon completion, the LNG and liquefied compressed natural gas (L-CNG) station will serve heavy-duty trucks and smaller vehicles like cars and keke napep. This will benefit local businesses and accelerate investment in Nasarawa State’s industrial and auto gas sectors.”

The backstory: In December 2020, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, referred to Greenville LNG as the first company in Nigeria to bring natural gas to industrial customers in the northern region and to the middle belt, in addition to customers in the south.

News continues after this ad

Greenville LNG has a fleet of cryogenic tankers that carry LNG to far reaching areas of the country.

In case you missed it: Nigeria has declared 2020 to 2030 as the decade of gas and private sector players are taking up business space in the ecosystem to provide various forms of natural gas to users across the country. The National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) under the decade of gas focuses on the widespread use of natural gas variants fro cooking, industrial processes, electrification and transport in Nigeria.

News continues after this ad

For the record: In its World Oil Outlook, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said natural gas will become the second largest fuel in the global energy mix by 2030.

The outlook also says gas demand is projected to increase by 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d) to 56.3 mboe/d in 2045, supported by demand in all sectors.

Natural gas is also expected to replace coal and traditional biomass use in coming years and remain a long-term fuel of choice.