The Board of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mallam Ballama Manu and Mrs Oluwatoyin Odutayo as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

A statement signed by the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, as seen by Nairametrics, said the appointments took effect on November 21st, 2022.

Both appointees are seasoned professionals with decades of experience spanning different sectors. See their profiles below.

About Mallam Ballama Manu: Mallam Manu graduated with a first class (honours) in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. He also holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He was formerly the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and Acting President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now Nigerian Exchange Group Plc).

Ballama Manu has served on the Board of Union Bank Plc as well as Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation. He is currently the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Sicom Capital Services Limited.

Profile of Mrs Oluwatoyin Odutayo: The statement by PZ Cussons described Mrs Odutayo as a strategic and visionary technology leader with over 30 years of extensive experience in technology strategy and digital transformation.

She founded Benchmark IT Services and Applications Limited and is currently the company as the Managing Partner. Previously, she served on the board of Wakanow Limited as the Executive Director in charge of Technology, helping to develop Nigeria’s foremost technology platform for travel sales.

She has been the information technology lead at Virgin Nigeria Limited and Oando Plc where she developed and implemented IT strategies for growth and efficiency.

Mrs Odutayo holds a Master’s in Business Administration (Cranfield School of Management), an MSc. with Distinction in Information Systems Engineering (London South Bank University) and a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science from the University of Lagos.